Tinubu Appoints 140 Officials To Assess Ministers, MDAs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 140 government officials to track and assess the performance of ministers and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

A senior official working closely with the Central Delivery Coordination Unit headed by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, made the announcement on Saturday in a chat with Punch.

He revealed that the officers would also review the performance of federal ministries, departments, and agencies ahead of the first assessment exercise at the end of this month.

The official stated that the civil servants who would conduct the assessment were drawn from 35 federal government ministries, departments and agencies.

READ ALSO:

He added that the officials joined the third technical retreat for delivery desk officers of federal ministries on the implementation of presidential priorities and ministerial deliverables in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, which began on Wednesday.

“It will involve a permanent secretary and directors of planning and other officials, four each from 35 ministries. They are considering the modalities of the assessment, the key performance indicators and the reporting mechanisms and all of those,” he said.

Recall that Bala-Usman had reiterated that President Tinubu would sack ministers who failed to perform their duties.

She noted that Tinubu was poised to deliver on his promise of making life better and easier for Nigerians and called for the total commitment of delivery officers and directors of planning in ministries.

Bala-Usman said, “We must understand that the President is very serious about his promises and that ministers will be assessed, and ministers will be dropped if they don’t perform.

“You must understand that as ministerial delivery desk officers, you are the engine room that will provide that feedback, constantly track ministerial progress, and report challenges and bottlenecks to the central coordinating and delivery unit.”

She added, “In the Ministry of Aviation, we will be assessing FAAN on customer experience at the airports; are the escalators, lifts, and conveyor belts functional?

“What are the consequences of delayed time of departure for airlines? These are things that everybody can feel and see.

“When talking about agriculture, we want to see our index of fertiliser use per hectare grow because of the attendant investment that has been made in fertiliser interventions.”