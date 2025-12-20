Tinubu Applauds Zulum For Transformation Of Borno 

President Bola Tinubu has commended Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State for his efforts in rebuilding and transforming the state.

President Tinubu, who touched down in Maiduguri, the state capital on a one day working visit commissioned some projects executed by the state government and the International wing of the Muhammadu Buhari Airport executed by the Federal Government.

Speaking at the commissioning a fleet of Electric Vehicles procured by Governor Zulum at the Ramat Square, Maiduguri, Tinubu said, “For the benefit of our people, I congratulate the Governor for the transformation.

“Government is all about people. Professor Zulum is doing a good job for caring for the people”.

The President described the tricycles, electric vehicles, charging terminals and other mobilities as good for the development of the state.

While in Borno, Tinubu commissioned the International.wing of Muhamadu Buhari Airport, Mauduguri, access roads to the Airport, 3000 electric bicycles, 500 tricycles, 100 electric vehicles and 2042 Seater busses for mobility, and Bola Ahmed Schools Mega primary and secondary schools before witnessing the wedding of former Governor, Sen Ali Modu Sheriff’s son, Sadq Ali Sherif and Hadiza AlAmin.Kansulrm.

The weeding solumnized the Imam Eidaini of Borno, Imam Mamman Saleh, after the payment 24 Gold coins, he President Tinubu stood for the groom, while Governor Babagana Zullum stood for the bride.