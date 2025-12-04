Following the confirmation of the nomination of the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa (retd), as the Minister of Defence, President Bola Tinubu has commended the Senate for the passage.

Describing the appointment as one that is important and timely, President Tinubu said General Musa is “A fine gentleman” whose leadership will be vital in addressing the country’s current security challenges.

Tinubu made this remark in a press statement shared on his verified X handle on Thursday, December 4.

According to the President, he forwarded Musa’s name to the Senate two days ago for screening and confirmation.

He wrote, “Two days ago, I transmitted the name of General Christopher G. Musa, our immediate past Chief of Defence Staff and a fine gentleman, to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation as the Federal Minister of Defence.

“I want to commend the Nigerian Senate for its expedited confirmation of General Musa yesterday. His appointment comes at a critical juncture in our lives as a Nation. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed Musa as Minister of Defence after being grilled by lawmakers in a five-hour screening session.

During the screening, lawmakers questioned the former CDS over recent security breaches, including the controversial withdrawal of troops from Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi State, shortly before schoolgirls were abducted on November 17.

Musa told the Senate he would “immediately set up a full-scale investigation” into the troop withdrawal upon assumption of office.

The former defence chief also pledged to probe the killing of Brigade Commander Brig.-Gen. Musa Uba in Borno State, along with other attacks on senior military officers.

His appointment follows the resignation of former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru, reportedly on health grounds.