Tinubu Applauds Dangote’s Role In Nigeria’s Industrialization 

The Federal Government has applauded Dangote Group’s pivotal role in driving Nigeria’s industrialization, as the company takes centre stage at the ongoing Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Speaking at the 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair, the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Dafang I. Sule, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, commended the company for its commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“The quality of Dangote products is not in doubt and that is why people patronize them. You can see that the company is growing every day. I think it is doing a very good job,” he added.

Dangote group, a key sponsor of the trade fair inaugurated by President Tinubu on Saturday has been widely recognised for its contributions.

The ongoing Trade fair with the theme: Promoting Efficiency in Manufacturing, Trade, and Agriculture through Digital Transformation has no fewer than five countries in participation.

Dr Sule noted that the ministry has been collaborating with the conglomerate to implement key government policies, including the Backward Integration Programme.

Additionally, the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) has acknowledged its partnership with the company, describing it as the Unique Selling Point, and a major competitive advantage of the 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, Director General of the Chamber, Alhaji Usman Saulawa, noted that the Dangote Group is a conglomerate that is helping to drive the Nigerian economy.

According to him, the company has not only made a significant positive impact on the business community in Kaduna State but has also contributed immensely to the growth of both the Nigerian, and global economies.

“Our selling point is the joint collaboration and full involvement of Kaduna State Government, Dangote Group and other companies.”

The Director General hailed the symbiotic partnership between KADCCIMA and the Dangote Group, commending Aliko Dangote, the Group’s President, as an unwavering benefactor of the Chamber.

He said through the consistent sponsorship and participation of its Strategic Business Units; the Dangote Group has supported economic development in the state.

