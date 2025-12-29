Tinubu Applauds Alia’s Developmental Strides In Benue

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, for the remarkable developmental progress he has achieved in the state.

The President gave this commendation in Makurdi during the wedding reception of the son of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume.

Tinubu, who spoke via the Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, lauded Governor Alia as a transformative leader, noting that his administration has repositioned Benue State through purposeful leadership and people-focused governance.

He also acknowledged the historical contributions of the Benue people to Nigeria’s national growth.

Reflecting on the 2023 general election, he described it as one of the most divisive in the nation’s history but commended Benue voters for rising above religious and regional sentiments to support what he termed “the candidate of Nigeria”.

He noted that Benue State remains too important to be undermined, underscoring the need for unity and cohesion among its political leaders.

In his remarks, Governor Alia expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for the honour of his presence, describing the visit as timely and significant for the state.

Governor Alia reaffirmed his administration’s support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that Nigeria is steadily moving forward under the current leadership.

He called on Nigerians across all divides to rally behind President Tinubu in the collective task of nation-building, emphasising that sustainable development requires shared responsibility and cooperation.