Tinubu, APC Leaders Storm Jos Tuesday To Receive Mutfwang

Jos, the Plateau State capital, will take centre stage in national politics on Tuesday, January 27, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu leads top leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to formally receive Governor Caleb Mutfwang into the ruling party.

A statement issued on Saturday by the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Planning Committee, Sir Joseph Ari, said the president will be joined by the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and several APC governors and party chieftains.

Ari, a former Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), said preparations for the reception have been concluded, noting that the development has already charged the political atmosphere in the state.

He disclosed that the Central Planning Committee, co-chaired by former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkon, have been working around the clock to ensure a successful event.

According to the statement, Mutfwang’s defection to the APC is considered strategically significant, with the potential to reshape political alignments, influence future elections and alter the balance of power in the North-Central region.

New Telegraph reports that ahead of the reception, stakeholder engagements, mass mobilisation roadshows, and other strategic activities have been rolled out to build momentum for the event.

Major roads across the state have also been decorated with APC flags, signalling heightened political mobilisation ahead of the high-profile reception.

Ari added that the event would go beyond a ceremonial gathering, describing it as a major political turning point with implications for governance, party dominance and future electoral contests in Plateau State.