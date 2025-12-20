Tinubu Answer To Nigeria Challenges -Abe

…As TSG distributes rice nationwide

Senator Magnus Abe from Rivers State has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fits all the boxes in addressing Nigeria challenges.

Abe, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Rivers State, made this remark at the Headquarters of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) in Abuja.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the TSG on Saturday commenced distribution of rice to members all over the country with Abuja as the starting point.

Leadership of TSG, led by Hon James Faleke were present at the event.

Senator Abe, who spoke at the event said, “Tinubu is answer to the present challenges of our country.

“The past few years have shown that the president has done things in this country that no other leader has ever done.

“He has changed the narrative of our country, and he’s looking for real solutions to the problems of Nigeria in ways that no leader has done before.

“So the vision of TSG, the thing we saw, the thing we pursued, is still very valid, and we are all proud to still stand together to say today, as we said that day, that Tinubu will make Nigeria great.

“He needs our support, and we are here to give that support. So I thank our leader”

Hon. Faleke, addressing the members of TSG said, “All our TSG members in all the states, and all the support groups that we worked together for the actualisation of our presidential mandate,

“I want to tell you that since we won the election, we have not had time to come together, to jolly, to relax together. I promise you, by new year, January, we will relaunch, and then come together in a better and bigger venue.

“I use your contact to reach out to all our members in all the states to appreciate them for standing firm despite all the issues that we have had.

“The Director General had enumerated very briefly some of the achievements of the president, but you’re all aware that despite all the crisis, despite the Nara redesign, I don’t know, all of us have forgotten there was a time there was a Naira redesign.

“There was a time, because of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, they don’t want him to win election, the Naira was redesigned. And so many of us cannot even afford to buy bread because we have no Naira, there was no cash.

“We went into election without cash, without anything but God, who has anointed Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said he will win election, and he won election. Congratulations to all of us.

“We are here to thank you, and to say in the spirit of Christmas, we cannot just go home without reaching out to all of you.

“And for me also, being a Christmas boy, my birthday is a Christmas day, I just say thank you to DG and the deputy DG for bringing up this so that we could reach out to the less privileged in our society.

“All of us, not that we cannot afford to eat at home, what we are giving is just a token, just a token. But I appreciate all of you.

“When we resume in January, by the grace of God, may God see us through into the next year. When we resume in January, we will start our job normally. The political activities will start. The gathering will start.

“The meetings will start. The mobilisation will start. All of you have also to get ready. I’m sure that the party will announce it programme very soon, from membership registration to party congresses.

“So you need to get ready. And we are also aware that voter’s registration, the first phase has closed. The second phase will soon start in January. It is important that you mobilise everyone to register. If you don’t have a voter’s card, you cannot vote.

“All right? And nobody will be a member of any of our support group without a voter’s card. You must show your voter’s card before you are accepted or registered as a member of the support group.

“TSG, we were the pioneer, when we came together in the early 2020s, We saw the vision. We saw, we could see that Bola Ahmed Tinubu was going to be president. But then, 2020, we remember we had the election in 2019.

“And so 2020, so many people were afraid to come and join us, to show face. And I told them, I said, this man is going to be the president.

“And to God be the glory, that we didn’t labour in vain.Today he is the president. Today, even those who were against him are with him now. I mean, so we say kudos to all of you. Kudos to all of us.

“We are not in campaign yet. When the time for campaign starts, we will let you know. We will roll out. But I want to commend all of you for being here. And I pray that Christmas will meet us well.

“I say Christmas will meet us well. And we will all be partaking in the new year by the grace of God. And so I will say Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.”

The TSG Director General, Dr Umar Tanko -Yakasai in his remarks said, “We join in the celebration and be able to merry by giving out rice to all our sub-groups, leaders who are in Abuja.

“But I want to tell you that bags of rice, will be going to all the 36 states of Nigeria, including FCT. Faleke does not only remember members of TSG, he remembers all the sub-groups that have worked for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

James Abiodun Faleke that we are celebrating today make sure that many of our support group members have found a position in the federal government.

Many of them have become director generals of different agencies, many of them have become executive secretaries of different agencies, and many of them have become board members.

In fact, the board members are over 501,000, all because of Rt Hon. James Abiodun Faleke. But of course, when you have over 5,000 registered support groups, each support group has over 100 or 1,000 members, there are a number of positions that can go to support group members and all of us cannot be appointed.

“Let me also say that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has reposition Nigeria, he has brought down the prices of commodities. He has stabilised our economy.

He has paid our foreign debt $7 billion and $3.5 billion. He has provided funds for students to go to tertiary education. He has sent money to the state, where states have enough resources.

He has also ensured that there is regional development commissions in all the six geopolitical zones. He has also ensured that local governments have autonomy. Sir, we want to use the opportunity to thank the President for all that he has done.

Let’s continue to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Let’s continue to pray for our country. Let’s continue to pray for James Abiodun Faleke.”