November 23, 2025
Tinubu Announces Rescue Of 38 Kidnapped Worshippers In Kwara, 51 Niger Schoolchildren

Fg Using Multi-dimensional Approach In Tackling Insecurity –Presidency Sources

President Bola Tinubu has announced the rescue of 38 Christian worshippers abducted in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, as well as 51 schoolchildren earlier kidnapped from a Catholic school in Niger State.

Writing on his X handle on Sunday, the President reaffirmed his commitment to securing the lives and property of all Nigerians, noting that he had cancelled his scheduled trip to the G20 Summit in South Africa to coordinate security efforts at home.

Tinubu wrote:

“My fellow Nigerians,

“You will recall that I cancelled my trip to the G20 Summit in South Africa to enable me coordinate the security efforts at home.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State, have been rescued.

“I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State have been recovered.

“I am closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.

“Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety, and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people.”

