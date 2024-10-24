Tinubu And Southern Political Curse (2)

Share

This essay desires the president to take up a course(s) of action to enthrone fundamental state structural and constitutional framework.

The central message of the essay (part one) is that every northern president or head of state of Nigeria has utilised the office to carry out fundamental changes to Nigerian state structural and constitutional framework of Nigeria and appears to understand the issues involved in their management in Nigeria relative to the political or national questions.

Pre-independence politics (1930s-1950) had Southern politicians dominating the political sphere of Nigeria but from 1953, Northern (Hausa-Fulani) politicians seized the baton and were able to define their interests and how they desired to promote and protect them within the framework of Nigeria’s political economy.

As far back as 1947, at the inaugural session of the Legislative Council that unified Northern and Southern Protectorates to administer 'One Nigeria' Britain created on January 1, 1914, Tafawa Balewa cried loud and clear about his observed unequal yoke of tribal and religious differences pointing out the unworkability of the British experiment.

Then in 1953, Balewa and Sardauna Ahmadu Bello had at Federal Parliament reiterated their fears and uncomfortable dispositions to the continuance of the British experiment. Sardauna Ahmadu Bello and Balewa had seized the instrumentality of the 1954 Constitutional Conference to insist on legislative superiority of the North over the South and with British cooperation the North was given 50% representation in the national legislature.

This arithmetical formula appeared sensible to the unwary but it was loaded with political implications of political and socio-economic dominance by Hausa-Fulani over Nigeria ever since.

Having grabbed this political prize and ran away, every problem of Nigeria has flowed from this skewed state structural and constitutional framework that has worked injustice and despite the incoherence it has induced in the body politic, Northern (Hausa-Fulani) politicians have insisted on the immutability of this status quo and at any complaint of its burdensome and unjust effects to the South, they avow its continuance and readiness to fight another war to maintain it.

Of course, the Biafra War, which had the Igbo as its major victim, serves as bogey to would-be-hot-headed Southern groups, especially the Igbo who were defeated in Biafra War to beware.

Since 1999 when Northern military autocrats handed over a badly-damaged political state and socioeconomically bankrupt society to a Southern head of state in a carefully managed transition programme, Nigeria has been tottering on the brink of disintegration and state failure as it has been assailed by religious and political terrorism, ravaging crimes and kleptocracy never experienced anywhere else among comity of nations.

General Olusegun Obasanjo who managed to escape death at the hands of these “managers of the turbulent” was able to pull Nigeria back from the brink of the abyss but failed to carry out surgical political operation that would have restructured Nigeria and take it away from British-designed neocolonial state structure and constitutional framework that are the major reasons for Nigeria’s incoherence and instability in all facts of political economy.

For as long as Nigeria remains as British-designed and structured entity patented to function as neocolonial facility, it will remain perpetually distracted and unworkable.

This much Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has discovered after serving two Southern presidents (General Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan) as Coordinating-minister of the Economy that the problem of Nigeria is not economic or leadership as postulated by Chinua Achebe.

Are all these truths not contained in Dr. Ngozi OkonjoIweala’s book entitled: ‘Reforming the unreformable: Lessons from Nigeria’.

Forget about what Britain did to Nigeria but rather note the radical restructuring General Murtala Mohammed was able to achieve within six months of his rulership when he surpassed Lord Lugard’s 1914-1919 unification proclamation and indirect rule system by abolishing the 1960/1963 constitutional framework and substituting same with his 19 state-structure that restored Northern superiority over the South and then adopted the worst form of indirect rule which he christened unified Local Government Reforms and presidentialism that is worse than Russian Czarist autocracy.

To complete the politico-legal order, General Murtala Mohammed exhumed the 1916 Northern Protectorate’s Native Lands Ordinance which he christened Land Use Decree of 1978.

This Murtala Mohammed legal order now entrenched in the 1999 Constitution is the problem of Nigeria and until it is abolished and substituted with the people-agreed state structure and constitutional framework based on rules of freedoms, democracy and egalitarianism, Nigeria will never know peace and may never recover from it world-acknowledged troubles.

Then juxtapose General Ibrahim Babangida’s political programme that would have changed Nigeria for good and make him the greatest leader of Nigeria if the June 12 election was upheld

There is this Igbo proverb that a child who didn’t attain maturity before dressing himself with adult regalia) he will be suffocated within it.

So, Southern political curse has much to do with ignorance of Southern politicians about Nigeria’s history and what Britain has made of it. None of them, except Obafemi Awolowo understood this problem hence Southern heads of state’s repeated failures to make history.

Nobody makes history with solving economic problem except if such is of such gargantuan proportions amounting to historical institution of feudalism as done by Williams the Conqueror over Britain in 1066 AD or capitalism as instituted by British middle-class in 1688 Glorious Revolution or socialism as instituted by the Bolsheviks led by Lenin in 1917.

And even at that, political processes must precede such economic reforms. Imagine all the strivings and hard work of Presidents Obasanjo and Jonathan yet they failed to solve Nigeria’s problem.

Just imagine if President Obasanjo or Jonathan had given Nigeria a credible census data or constituted a Constituent Assembly that debated and passed a popularly agreed constitution and designed an electoral system that eschew rigging culture or reformed a salary and wages system that abolished the present apartheid income and remuneration system, Nigeria would have been cured of its ailments and positioned to become an African giant.

Politics is the fulcrum of political economy. Without getting your politics right every striving in the economy comes to naught for Kwame Nkrumah says: Seek you the political kingdom and everything will be added to you.

President Bola Tinubu became leader at most critical period of Nigeria history but he is boasting of fixing the economic problems as he pointedly told the Patriots, led by Chief Emeka Anyoku, that he has no political agenda of restructuring Nigeria rather he promised to consider political problems after fixing Nigeria’s economic problems. By the time he would have exhausted his term of office he would have realised he had achieved nothing.

Perhaps, by then he will start the National Constitutional and Political Reform Conference to restructure Nigeria and give it a new constitution.

But then, that would be late and political dinosaurs will tell him to serve out his ‘’emilokan’ fortune of occupying political office and give way for another Northern anointed Messiah. The South is truly cursed politically and there seems to be foreseeable remedy.

