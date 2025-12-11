Tinubu Anchors $1trn Economy Dream On Technical Skills, Innovation, Youth

President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration’s drive to build a $1 trillion economy is grounded in the belief that the future will be powered by technical skills, innovation, productivity, and a youthful workforce equipped to meet global standards.

Tinubu made the remarks on Thursday at the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) National Impact Summit and the launch of the 3MTT Digital Skills Fund, held at the State House Conference Centre.

Represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, he highlighted that building a strong digital workforce is central to Nigeria’s next chapter of economic growth and shared prosperity.

Launched in 2023 by the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the 3MTT programme aims to train three million young Nigerians in critical technical skills, create two million tech jobs, and export surplus talent.

Tinubu stressed that digital skills now underpin growth across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, education, and public service.

“A strong digital workforce creates jobs, expands enterprise, and positions Nigeria to compete globally. From passive consumers of technology to active creators and exporters of talent, 3MTT will unlock opportunities, empower our youth, and strengthen our long-term economic prospects,” the President said.

Highlighting the programme’s success, Tinubu noted that over 1.8 million applications have been received nationwide, resulting in new jobs, startups, and community-driven tech solutions across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He urged the 30,000 trainees who have completed the programme to remain focused and see themselves as the workforce driving the nation’s digital future.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, praised the President’s vision and the support from private-sector and development partners.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s digital economy is among the most attractive in Africa and noted that over 4.5 million tech jobs were vacant when the administration assumed office in 2023, prompting the creation of the 3MTT talent accelerator.

Beneficiaries of the programme shared success stories, including Hauwa Yakubu Aliyu from Jigawa State, who said 3MTT equipped her with skills to empower local farmers through greenhouse farming and opened doors for international training, scholarships, and competitions.