Tinubu, Akpabio, Saraki, 11 Govs, Others Top 4th Republic ICONS’ List Premier

As Nigeria marks 26 years of uni n t e r r u p t e d democratic governance, OrderPaper Nigeria is proud to announce the commencement of the ICONS (Initiative for Celebrating Outstanding National Statespersons) of the Fourth Republic programme.

ICONS is a prestigious, legacy-driven programme created to celebrate exceptional individuals whose service in both the legislature and executive arms of government has significantly shaped the country’s governance landscape and democratic trajectory.

It entails the publication of the Book of Records, a premier legacy publication profiling confirmed ICONS with data-driven documentation of their journeys, legislative contributions, and executive footprints; and a historic digital archive capturing 25 years of impactful governance transitions and democratic service across both arms of government.

The book of records and digital archive will be presented at an exclusive award and gala night scheduled for August 2025 to celebrate the inductees and their legacies.

Dozens of politicians, both current and former officials, have been pre-selected as nominees for the premier edition of the Book of Records, which is billed to be unveiled at a highprofile event in August.

Top on the list is President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and First Lady Remi Tinubu.

Eleven governors also make the list: They are Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Mohammed Bago of Niger State, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

Twenty-one incumbent senators have also been listed, including Orji Uzor Kalu, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Ya – haya Abdullahi, Simon Lalong, Aminu Tambuwal, Adams Oshiomhole, Seriake Dickson, Aliyu Wamakko, Mohammed Goje, Adamu Aliero and Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Likewise, many others have moved from the executive into legislative roles. This cross-sectoral experience between the legislative and executive arms gives rise to a distinct category of political actors whose influence on Nigeria’s democratic trajectory deserves proper curation and documentation but has yet to be holistically curated, recognised, or preserved.

This milestone initiative is a spin-off from a 2024 report by OrderPaper, which focused on political transitions from the legislature to the executive (FLEX), which the policy think tank now styles as the Facility for Legislative Executive Exchange (FLEX).

Speaking on the initiative, Oke Epia, Chief Executive Officer of OrderPaper Nigeria and Convener of the ICONS programme, said: “The ICONS of the Fourth Republic honours the best of the best—leaders whose work has deepened our democratic experience and strengthened national development.

“These are individuals whose service must not only be celebrated but preserved for future generations.”

