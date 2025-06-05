Tinubu, Akpabio Reiterate Govt’s Commitment To Transform Nigeria Police

Share

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the transformation of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by Jackson Udom, Special Assistant on Media to the President of the Senate.

According to the statement, Tinubu’s remarks were delivered on his behalf by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during the second edition of the Police Award and Commendation Ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday.

“My administration remains steadfast in its commitment to the transformation of the Nigeria Police Force and, indeed, the modernization of other security agencies,” Tinubu said.

“We understand that modern policing demands modern tools, continuous training, intelligence-led strategies, and strong community partnerships.”

He noted that the government will continue to invest in cutting-edge equipment, technological support, capacity-building programs, and welfare initiatives aimed at enhancing professionalism and boosting morale across the ranks.

“While the Federal Government will continue to play its part, I must also charge every police officer, regardless of rank or posting, to uphold the sacred trust bestowed upon you by the Nigerian people. Be reminded that the power you wield is not for intimidation, but for protection; not for abuse, but for service to your fatherland.

“You must be guided by the highest standards of accountability and professionalism. Uphold the rule of law, protect the rights of every citizen, and reject all forms of misconduct and corruption.

“To today’s award recipients, I warmly congratulate you. You have made the nation and your families proud. You have reminded us of what is possible when duty meets dedication, and when service is driven by honour. But I urge you not to rest on your laurels. Let this recognition spur you to even greater heights and inspire others within the Force to emulate your discipline, hard work, professionalism, and integrity.

“This ceremony is more than a moment of celebration—it is a call to renewed service and a reminder to every officer of the values we must uphold and the future we must build together as Nigerians,” he said.

Senate President Akpabio, while addressing the gathering, announced a personal donation of ₦5 million to the family of one of the awardees, Assistant Commissioner of Police Aniedi Cecilia Udoh, who died in active service in May 2025.

Udoh, a native of Akwa Ibom State, was until her death the Area Commander in Ahoada, Rivers State Command, and was posthumously honoured as Community Policing Advocate of the Year 2024.

Akpabio recalled his support for the police during his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, during which he donated 350 jeeps equipped with communication gadgets, four armoured personnel carriers, and marine police platforms.

He also built a MOPOL base and a Police Secondary School at no cost to the Force.

“As Senate President, I have completed 10 police stations in my senatorial district. I’m not tired of doing things for the Police. I assure you, on behalf of the National Assembly, that we will stop at nothing to appropriate the necessary funds to enhance police welfare and increase the strength of its personnel to better secure Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, emphasized that the transformation of the Police Force is not a mere slogan but a continuous daily commitment.

“This occasion is not just about laurels—it is about legacy. It reminds us that the business of policing is not transactional; it is transformational,” the IGP declared.

Share