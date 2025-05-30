Tinubu, Akpabio, Osoba, Others Celebrate Abiodun At 65

Share

President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the transformative style of Governor Dapo Abiodun as one that has led to notable advancements in infrastructure and facilities for the socio-economic development of the Ogun State.

The President made this assertion at the thanksgiving service to mark the 65th birthday anniversary and six years in office of the governor, held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta.

The President, who was represented by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said: “Your leadership over the past six years has transformed the entirety of Ogun State into a model of progress marked by notable advancements in infrastructure, social welfare, education, youth empowerment, agriculture, and food security.”

Akpabio, in his personal message, commended Abiodun for his developmental strides, stating that the governor has been able to translate his vision into reality.

He said: “I was a bit scared when I landed today at the airport because I thought I would remain in history as the best-ever governor Nigeria has produced, but seeing what is happening here, it looks like people are trying to beat my record.”

