The second edition of the Niger Delta Games kicked off in Benin City, Edo State, on Thursday with pomp and cultural splendour, drawing over 4,000 athletes and officials from the nine Niger Delta states in a week-long celebration of sports and youth development.

The Games, organised by Dunamis Icons Limited and sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission, will run from February 20 to 27, featuring 16 sports strictly for amateur athletes as part of efforts to groom grassroots talents.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Industry, John Enoh, described the tournament as a critical platform for empowering youths and women in the region.

He urged the NDDC to sustain initiatives that promote unity and long-term human capital development, stressing that sports remain a powerful tool for national cohesion.

Commending the Commission for sustaining the Games, Tinubu said the Federal Government places premium on human capital development alongside infrastructure, noting that the maiden edition proved that Nigerian youths excel when given the right platform.

“Niger Delta youths are creative and ready to compete. Beyond medals, this is about talent discovery and opening pathways to careers and global recognition,” he said.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, described the Games as a testament to the Niger Delta’s resilience and boundless potential.

“Through sports, character is built and divisions disappear. There is no division here, only teamwork and excellence,” he declared, assuring participants of a safe and hospitable environment.