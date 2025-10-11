Tinubu, Akande Mark Ube at 70, Say Free Education Must Be Sustained

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Bisi Akande have hailed Independent Newspapers Limited, publishers of Daily Independent, Saturday Independent and Sunday Independent titles, for celebrating 70 years of Universal Basic Education which commenced in 1955.

Speaking through the Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education, Hajia Aisha Garba, President Tinubu said through Daily Independent awards on Universal Basic Education, Nigerians honoured the bold vision of free education policy which was put in place by the country’s founding fathers.

“Tonight through Daily Independent, we honour that bold vision of free education. Free education has offered as a ladder for families and the touch must not dim,” Tinubu said, adding, “It is the duty of every government to renew that vision and knowledge and to know that education is the right of every child.

She further added that “Our Renewed Hope Agenda is not a slogan but a vision to make education a national renewal. We honour the foresight of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sir Ahmadu Bello and we declare that this generation will finish what they began.

“Today education is no longer an aspiration and our charge is to make education a reality and make it transparent for every Nigerian child. If we rescue this generation through education, they will become the drivers of opportunities tomorrow.

“Education is not just a social service, it is a national security and nation- al duty. Our youths are our greatest assets and we cannot stand by while our children are out of school.

We must guarantee access to learning. Anything less will make the sacrifice of 70 years ago worth nothing,” he said Akande, who is a former governor of Osun State thanked the management of the newspaper for celebrating the 70 years of Universal Basic Education.

“It’s unfortunate that the progress of UBE has been stutted and bastardised by the military government. “Before the military imposed themselves as the government of Nigeria, most education institutions were diligently managed by the regions. The regions developed and managed their educational policies.

“They managed the type of scholarship and free education they desired in their regions. Suddenly these various institutions of learning were forcefully taken over by the military government in 1976.

“They were handed over to new structures without weight experience to manage such, hence the present decay in education infrastructure and teaching methodology.