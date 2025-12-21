Tinubu Affirms Press Freedom Under DSS DG Ajayi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has affirmed that the Department of State Services (DSS), under Director-General Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, is transforming relations with the media by fostering dialogue and robust engagement with the civil populace.

The President made this statement in a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, congratulating Mr. Ajayi on his recognition as a champion of press freedom by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI).

President Tinubu encouraged other security agencies and officials to emulate the DSS example by treating the media as partners rather than adversaries.

Mr. Ajayi received the commendation award during IPI Nigeria’s Annual Conference on December 2, 2025, in Abuja. According to IPI, “Since he was appointed Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) in late August 2024, Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi has demonstrated an unmistakable commitment to press freedom and respect for journalists and media organisations.”

The organisation added, “We do so not only to acknowledge his commendable press freedom credentials but also to encourage him to do even more and to inspire other officials, institutions, and organisations to emulate his example.”

President Tinubu welcomed the IPI award and commended Mr. Ajayi for ensuring press freedom, upholding citizens’ rights, and discharging duties within the bounds of the law.

He further urged the DSS to maintain its efforts in creating a more enabling environment for journalists and media practitioners, in line with constitutional provisions empowering the media to hold officials accountable.