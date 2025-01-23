Tinubu Affirms Obasa‘s Impeachment, Meets New Lagos Assembly Speaker

Share

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu on Thursday affirmed the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, marking the final seal on his ouster.

New Telegraph recalls that last week Monday, January 13, 32 out of the 40-member of the State Assembly voted to impeach Obasa, citing alleged infractions, including corruption and highhandedness.

On Wednesday evening, President Tinubu convened a meeting with the new House leadership and members of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) in Abuja.

However, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, and Obasa himself were notably absent from the meeting, though Obasa was reportedly in Abuja at the time.

Meanwhile, the new Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, alongside other key lawmakers, attended the meeting, which was held behind closed doors.

During the meeting, President Tinubu was said to have expressed displeasure over the manner in which the lawmakers executed the impeachment, describing it as akin to a “coup.” However, a source disclosed that after extensive pleas from GAC leaders present, Tinubu reluctantly accepted the decision, reportedly citing Obasa’s “alleged excesses.” In her remarks, the newly elected Speaker, Meranda, reaffirmed her commitment to working collaboratively with Lagos State leaders and other arms of government.

