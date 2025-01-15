Tinubu Advocates Global Unity For Sustainability

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for global collaboration to address climate change and foster economic prosperity, emphasizing that no nation can tackle sustainability challenges alone.

Speaking on Wednesday at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Tinubu urged world leaders to prioritize collective action, knowledge sharing, and resource mobilization to build a sustainable future.

Delivering a speech on the theme, “From Climate Imperatives into Economic Prosperity: Bridging Africa with the Global Energy Future,” the Nigerian leader described climate action as both an environmental necessity and an economic opportunity for Africa and the world.

He said, “As leaders, stakeholders, and citizens of our planet, we stand at a critical juncture in human history. To succeed, we must innovate, collaborate, and act decisively as one global community.”

President Tinubu outlined his administration’s sustainability agenda, centred on three pillars: Energy Transition, Climate Resilience, and Sustainable Development.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions while ensuring a just transition to renewable energy.

The President highlighted ongoing projects such as the development of infrastructure for electric vehicles, the promotion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and climate-smart agricultural practices to enhance food security.

He also spotlighted Nigeria’s National Clean Cooking Policy, which aims to promote clean energy use across Africa.

“Nigeria has embraced a vision of sustainability that aligns with global aspirations while addressing local realities,” Tinubu assured the audience.

Tinubu stressed that building a green economy in Africa requires significant investments, which can only be achieved through international collaboration.

He called on global partners, multinational organizations, and development agencies to support Africa’s green energy transition.

“To promote a Green Economy in Africa, we must integrate sustainable practices across all sectors of the economy.

These investments are capital-intensive and require international support,” he said.

He also urged investors to participate in Nigeria’s Sovereign Green Bond initiative, which is financing green projects and positioning the country as a leader in Africa’s green finance.

Acknowledging the environmental challenges Nigeria faces, such as deforestation, flooding, and desertification, the President revealed that his administration is working with local communities to implement practical solutions.

He highlighted the importance of technology and innovation, including artificial intelligence, in addressing these challenges and advancing agricultural productivity.

President Tinubu concluded his address by commending UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for organizing the summit.

He emphasized that collaboration and innovation are critical to addressing the global sustainability crisis and ensuring a prosperous future for all.

“By partnering with global leaders and harnessing the power of technology, we are finding new and innovative ways to address our environmental challenges,” Tinubu said.

