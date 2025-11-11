Tinubu Administration Spent $801m On US Military Assets In 18 Months – IMPI

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) has revealed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has spent a total of $801 million (₦1.15 trillion) on military hardware purchases from the United States between 2024 and 2025 as part of an ongoing military modernization effort.

IMPI Chairman, Omoniyi Akinsiju, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the investment underscores Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening its defense capacity, despite the U.S. government’s recent redesignation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

According to the group, 2024 marked Nigeria’s highest single-year arms import in recent history, with over ₦520 billion spent—representing 67 percent of the nation’s total arms import bill between 2020 and 2024, according to National Bureau of Statistics data.

Akinsiju said a major portion of the expenditure, ₦483.85 billion occurred in the last quarter of 2024, highlighting the administration’s drive to upgrade the armed forces’ operational readiness.

Among the purchases was a $455 million deal for 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters from U.S. aerospace giant Bell Textron, signed in March 2024. The aircraft, regarded as among the world’s most lethal are expected to significantly bolster counterinsurgency and anti-terror operations.

In August 2025, Nigeria also completed a $346 million arms deal with the U.S., covering more than 1,000 MK-82 bombs, over 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) rounds, programmable fuzes, and technical support.

IMPI said the acquisitions are part of a broader push to enhance Nigeria’s response to terrorism, piracy, and violent crime, while improving collaboration with international security partners.

The group described the spending as a “clear demonstration of the Tinubu administration’s political will to modernize the military and safeguard national security.”

While acknowledging growing U.S. interest in Nigeria’s defense sector, IMPI noted that other players, particularly China remain active, supplying an estimated $152 million worth of VT-4 main battle tanks, ST1 light tanks, and SH-5 self-propelled howitzers in 2024 alone.

The group further argued that U.S. moves to strengthen defense ties with Nigeria were driven more by economic competition than geopolitical hostility.

“Our assessment is that the U.S. is seeking to expand its market share in Nigeria’s defense procurement ecosystem, especially given China’s increasing footprint,” IMPI stated.

It added that the U.S. International Trade Commission has encouraged American defense manufacturers to explore opportunities in Nigeria, particularly in surveillance technology, drones, and advanced detection systems, an indication that Washington views Nigeria as a key emerging market for military sales.