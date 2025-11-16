Tinubu Addressing Devt, Economic Growth In N’Delta – PAP Boss

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, says President Bola Tinubu has adopted a strategic and systematic approach to tackling development challenges, driving economic growth, and sustaining peace in the Niger Delta.

Otuaro spoke on Saturday at a town hall meeting with PAP stakeholders and Niger Deltans residing in Lagos.

The meeting was hosted by Niger Delta activist and Founder/President of the Ijaw Monitoring Group, Chief Joseph Eva.

Other notable stakeholders in attendance included the Chairman of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Lagos chapter, Prince Tonye Harry; Prof. Dauphin Moro; Engr. Titus Posibi; Chief (Mrs) Amarian Benedicta; Chief (Mrs) Ogbogbo; Evangelist Agboro; Chief Emmanuel Fiawe; Robert Fiawe; Elder Regent Youmor; Mrs. Rosemary Aluko; and the Chairman of IYC, Lagos chapter, Comrade Owen Naphatin.

Otuaro said Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is yielding visible gains in the region, especially in the areas of development, security, and peacebuilding.

According to him, the administration has not only restored peace in the region but is also delivering on its campaign promises in human capacity development and infrastructure renewal.

He attributed the expansion of the PAP scholarship scheme and the programme’s recent milestones in vocational training, peacebuilding, and stakeholder engagement to the strong support from the President and the National Security Adviser.

Otuaro disclosed that while in-country scholarship enrollment stood at 3,800 in the 2024/2025 academic year, it increased to 3,900 in 2025/2026, with about 200 beneficiaries under foreign scholarships.

He assured stakeholders that under his leadership, the PAP would continue to broaden access to higher education and skills training for indigent youths across impacted communities.

Emphasising that human resource development is central to socio-economic growth and lasting peace, Otuaro thanked Tinubu for his unwavering support and urged Niger Deltans to reciprocate the President’s commitment ahead of the 2027 election.

He said:

“One thing you must know about His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, is that he is very strategic and systematic in resolving issues of development, socio-economic growth, security, and sustainable peace in the Niger Delta.

“You can see the positive results his deliberate approach is producing. There is no doubt that Mr President’s strategy is working for our region.

“Because of his massive backing, we have expanded the PAP scholarship scheme and strengthened our policy of inclusivity.”

He also expressed gratitude to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his consistent support.

In his remarks, Chief Joseph Eva praised Otuaro’s leadership, describing him as focused and deeply committed to regional development.

“Dr. Otuaro has achieved a lot in human capital development, vocational skills training, and the peacebuilding process. We have confidence in his leadership, vision, and dedication,” Eva said.

The highpoint of the town hall meeting was the conferment of the Best Iconic Administrator Award on Otuaro by the stakeholders.