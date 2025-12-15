Tinubu Acknowledges Selflessness, Patriotism Of Ewhrudjakpo

President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the selflessness and patriotism of the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, sympathising with the government and people of Bayelsa State, the President extended heartfelt condolences to the Governor of the state, Douye Diri, and the wife of the Deputy Governor, Barrister Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, his children, and the friends and associates who worked closely with the diligent public servant.

He acknowledged the selflessness and patriotism of the Deputy Governor, who served the state as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure before being elected Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

The President encouraged the state to preserve the legacy of the public servant, who left his mark on Bayelsa State’s infrastructure and contributed to the making of laws and shaping of policies at the National Assembly.

Tinubu prayed for the soul of the departed and God’s comfort for the grieving family and the state.