New Telegraph

December 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Tinubu Acknowledges Selflessness,…

Tinubu Acknowledges Selflessness, Patriotism Of Ewhrudjakpo

President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the selflessness and patriotism of the late Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, sympathising with the government and people of Bayelsa State, the President extended heartfelt condolences to the Governor of the state, Douye Diri, and the wife of the Deputy Governor, Barrister Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, his children, and the friends and associates who worked closely with the diligent public servant.

He acknowledged the selflessness and patriotism of the Deputy Governor, who served the state as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure before being elected Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The President encouraged the state to preserve the legacy of the public servant, who left his mark on Bayelsa State’s infrastructure and contributed to the making of laws and shaping of policies at the National Assembly.

Tinubu prayed for the soul of the departed and God’s comfort for the grieving family and the state.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Tinubu Urges Nigerians To Learn From Buhari’s Life At Biography Launch
Read Next

Malami Accuses EFCC Of Retaliatory Probe, Urges Case Transfer