Tinubu Acknowledges Sani’s Contributions To Public Finance At 60

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with his reliable ally, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, the Senator representing Niger East, on his 60th birthday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu joined family, friends, colleagues, and constituents in celebrating the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance.

The President wished the Senator continued strength, good health, and wisdom in serving the nation.

Tinubu acknowledged Musa’s significant contributions to public finance and his role in advancing national fiscal reforms, describing him as a steadfast advocate for prudent economic management.

The President also commended the Senator’s commitment to legislative excellence since his election to the Senate in 2019, noting his exemplary service to both his constituents and the nation.

He praised Musa’s legacy of integrity, patriotism, and hard work.

Tinubu expressed confidence that Senator Musa would continue to make invaluable contributions to the Senate and represent the voice of Nigerians in strengthening democratic values and institutions.

