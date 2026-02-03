Tinubu Acknowledges Kida’s Roles As NNPCL’s Chairman At 65

President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the contributions of the Chairman of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Ahmadu Kida, in repositioning the company and raising revenue targets in line with the government’s vision for the oil sector as he clocks 65 on Tuesday.

The President, according to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated Kida’s sterling career in the public and private sectors, as well as his engagement with professional basketball.

Tinubu recalls that since joining Petroleum Nigeria Limited, now Total Exploration & Production Nigeria (TEPNG), in 1985, Kida has distinguished himself as an outstanding professional in the Nigerian oil sector and has helped shape its growth.

He urged Kida to rededicate himself to the service of the country and wished him more fulfilling years ahead.