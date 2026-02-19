Tinubu Acknowledges Ita-Giwa’s Service To Nation At 80

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, a prominent politician, on her 80th birthday.

Ita-Giwa served as Senator for the Cross River South Senatorial District of Cross River State from 1999 to 2003.

Tinubu joined the family and friends of Ita-Giwa to celebrate this milestone and acknowledged her decades of service to the nation.

The President described her as a resilient and courageous Nigerian who broke the political glass ceiling, serving as NRC chairman for Delta State and being elected a member of the Federal House of Representatives (1992–1993).

He stated that Ita-Giwa, fondly called Mama Bakassi for her impassioned advocacy for the area, charted a previously less-travelled path and set an example for other women.

The President commended the former Senator for her contributions to policy, law-making, and the political development of Nigeria.

He wished Ita-Giwa continued good health and strength.