Tinubu Acknowledges Gana’s Decades Of Active Service To Nigeria At 80

President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the statesman, academician and politician, Professor Jerry Gana’s decades of active service in Nigeria’s socio-political landscape as he clocks 80.

According to a release by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Gana served as a two-time Minister of Information and Culture/National Orientation under different administrations and as Director of Mass Mobilisation for Social Justice and Economic Recovery (MAMSER) under the Ibrahim Babangida administration.

He was elected to the Senate in the aborted Second Republic.

Tinubu described Gana as a fine gentleman, a prolific communicator, a mass mobiliser, and a passionate patriot blessed with the gift of oratory.

The President recalled the former Minister’s mass mobilisation and sensitisation efforts for unity, peace, and national development, and commended his contributions to advancing Nigeria’s values and ideals.

He wished Gana a happy 80th birthday and prayed that God Almighty would grant him many more years of good health and a sound mind.