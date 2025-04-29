Tinubu Acknowledges Attah’s Accomplishments At 60

Share

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr. Tony Attah, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, on his 60th birthday.

Mr. Attah, a former Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited and former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), is an accomplished industry leader with decades of experience and a legacy of impactful leadership across global energy markets.

He played a pivotal role in aligning key stakeholders and the Federal Government of Nigeria to deliver NLNG’s $10 billion growth agenda through the Train 7 Final Investment Decision (FID).

President Tinubu acknowledged Attah’s remarkable leadership and groundbreaking accomplishments, particularly his exemplary management of Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited in the successful $2.4 billion acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company’s assets in Nigeria — a feat described as one of the most significant energy transactions in recent history.

The President celebrated Mr. Attah on this milestone and wished him continued good health, success, and many more years of dedicated service to the nation.

Share