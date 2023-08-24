Tinubu Accuses Chicago Varsity’s Clerk For Certificate Error

The legal process by PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to obtain President Bola Tinubu’s academic records from Chicago State University (CSU) has taken a new turn as Tinubu’s attorneys blamed the clerk of the institution for the inaccuracies in the APC presidential candidate’s academic records and certificate.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had until August 23 to submit a formal brief to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explaining why his information shouldn’t be made available to the petitioner, Atiku

In response to the court’s order, Tinubu’s attorney stated on Wednesday that an unnamed clerk of the university “unfortunately” made mistakes regarding the dates the institution listed on his recently issued certificate and when he actually graduated, leading to “the appearance of differences.”

Tinubu’s new claim was presented to Jeffery Gilbert, the judge presiding over the case in the Chicago-based United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Recall that Atiku had demanded that the CSU look into Tinubu’s academic records because he thought that doing so would clarify the issues surrounding Tinubu’s claim to have a college degree.

The documents that Tinubu provided to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria have faced issues with their veracity, and a document that went viral in the 1970s claimed that the CSU had enrolled a female student with the name Bola Tinubu, who was born on March 29, 1954.

President Tinubu asserts that he was born on March 29, 1952, but he has previously stated that he was actually born in 1954 on various occasions.

As President Tinubu ran for governor of Lagos State in 1999, he made the claim that he attended schools in Nigeria, including Government College Ibadan, which he later recanted. This lit the fuse of controversy surrounding President Tinubu’s academic credentials.

Additionally, he just had his basic and secondary education purged from his records after it turned out that additional schools he listed under oath in his 1999 INEC form CF001 didn’t exist anywhere in Nigeria.

Tinubu’s early schooling qualifications which he presented to CSU before being accepted into the institution are highlighted in the documents that Atiku is requesting.

In response to a prior subpoena, Atiku said that Tinubu had made assertions that were incompatible in both Nigeria and the CSU.

In his answer, Tinubu said, “Unfortunately, CSU made several mistakes in responding to the illegal and invalid subpoena,” which was signed by his attorneys Oluwole Afolabi and Christopher Carmichael.

“CSU issued a new diploma for Bola A. Tinubu, but incorrectly wrote the date of graduation as June 27, 1979.

“The correct date was June 22, 1979, but that scrivener’s error – along with a change in the CSU logo, the font on the diploma, and leadership at CSU who signed the diploma created the appearance of differences between an earlier issued diploma and the one issued in response to the 2022 subpoena.”