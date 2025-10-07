Tinubu Accepts Minister Of Science, Innovation Nnaji’s Resignation

President Bola Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following allegations of certificate forgery leveled against him.

The development was confirmed on Tuesday by the President’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

Nnaji, who was appointed to the position in August 2023, tendered his resignation in a letter expressing gratitude to the President for the opportunity to serve the nation.

In his letter, Nnaji noted that he had been targeted by blackmail from political opponents.

President Tinubu, in response, thanked him for his service and wished him well in his future endeavors.