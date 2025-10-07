Tinubu Accepts INEC Chair Yakubu’s Departure, Confers Nat’l Honour On Him

President Bola Tinubu has accepted the departure of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the expiration of his second term in office.

Yakubu, who was first appointed in November 2015 as the 14th chairman of the commission, served an initial five-year term.

His appointment was renewed in 2020 and has now expired with the completion of his second tenure.

The President expressed appreciation to Yakubu for his service to the nation and his efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, particularly through the conduct of free and fair elections during his time in office.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu, in recognition of Yakubu’s dedicated service, conferred on him the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

The President also directed Yakubu to hand over to the most senior National Commissioner, May Agbamuche-Mbu, who will oversee the affairs of the commission pending the appointment of a substantive successor.

In a letter dated October 3, 2025, Yakubu thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the nation in the capacity of INEC Chairman since 2015.