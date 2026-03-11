Tinubu, Abiru, Others Celebrate Adeboye At 60

It was encomium galore for the Senior Special Adviser to the President, Bola Tinubu, on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeyinka Adeboye, as he celebrated his 60th birthday in Lagos on Wednesday, March 11.

Leading the congratulatory messages was the president of the country, President Tinubu, praising his remarkable contributions to youth empowerment and sports development in Nigeria.

In a message marking the milestone, the President commended Adeyinka’s commitment to grassroots sports and his efforts in creating opportunities for young Nigerians to discover and develop their talents.

“Through Adeyinka’s efforts, many young people have found fulfilment in life and a pathway to success,” the President said.

President Tinubu highlighted Adeyinka’s role in promoting youth development through sports as well as his contributions to maintaining peace and security in Lagos State through the activities of Team Lagos.

Adeyinka, fondly called Zulu Authority, serves as the Director-General of Team Lagos, an organisation established about 27 years ago, which has worked closely with the Lagos State Government to promote peace, community engagement, and youth empowerment through sports initiatives.

In his own message, the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, described the seasoned grassroots sports promoter and political leader as a committed public servant whose contributions to sports development and youth empowerment continue to inspire many across Nigeria.

Abiru said: “Your role as Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Grassroots Sports Development speaks to your longstanding dedication to nurturing sports talents and promoting sports as a tool for social inclusion, discipline, and nation-building. Through your work, countless young people across the country have found inspiration and a pathway to productive engagement.”

The senator also acknowledged Adeboye’s contributions to the growth and stability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and across the country, commending his loyalty and commitment to progressive politics.

Also, the member of the House of Representatives representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Kafilat Adetola Ogbara described “Zulu Authority” as a people-centred leader whose dedication to service continues to inspire progress and positively impact lives across the country.

Former member of the 9th National Assembly, Hon. Mufutau Adewale Egberogbe, also joined numerous admirers and stakeholders in celebrating Adeboye as he marked his 60th birthday.

In a congratulatory message released on March 11, 2026, Egberogbe described the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development as a dear friend, renowned grassroots sports promoter, and seasoned politician whose contributions to youth development and community empowerment continue to inspire many.

The former lawmaker noted that Adeboye’s name has become synonymous with leadership, service, and dedication to grassroots progress across communities.