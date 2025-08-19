Tinubu, Abbas, Ganduje, Alia, APC Condole With APC Nat’l Chair Over Mother’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the passing of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda. Mama Yilwatda died on Sunday morning at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital at the age of 83.

Similarly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has condoled with Yilwatda over his mother’s death. The speaker, in his condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, described Madam Lydia as a devoted mother and community leader who served God until the end of her life as a prominent member of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

Also, the APC and the former National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, have mourned the passing of Lady Yilwatda. In the condolence message from the APC yesterday in Abuja, the National Publicity secretary, Felix Morka, said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) has received with shock and sadness the news of the passing of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of our National Chairman, Prof, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda.

She was 83 years old.” Also, Ganduje in his statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said: “Mama Lydia will be remembered for her moral upright ness, her selfless disposition, and her role in nurturing generations of responsible citizens.” Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has condoled with Prof Yilwatda and his family over the passing of his mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Alia described the death of Mama Yilwatda as a huge loss not only to her immediate family and Plateau State alone, but to Nigeria as a whole. He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Benue State, I extend my deepest condolences to Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and his family on the loss of their beloved matriarch, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.