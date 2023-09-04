Tinubu, 4 ministers leave for G-20 Summit in India today

President Bola Tinubu will today leave for New Delhi, India, to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit on the special invitation of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Four ministers, including Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy; and Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, would be in his delegation to the meeting scheduled to hold September 9-10. According to a release yesterday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President hinted that consultations were ongoing on the desirability of joining the G-20 group.

On the side-lines of the Summit, the President would participate in and deliver keynote addresses at both the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable and the Nigeria-India Business Conference. The President aimed to leverage this platform to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in key labour-intensive sectors of Nigeria’s economy for job creation and revenue expansion. Moreover, he would use this opportunity to highlight Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination, specifically outlining his cross-sectoral reform plan as encapsulated by the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The President’s itinerary will also feature bilateral meetings with a cross-section of world leaders from four different continents, representing both G-20 and non–G20 countries. At the G20 Summit, the Nigerian leader is expected to share Nigeria’s perspective on the theme: “One Earth-One Family-One Future,” which speaks to the global unity required to address the challenges facing humanity and the planet. While Nigeria’s membership of the G-20 was desirable, the government has embarked on wide-ranging consultations with a view to ascertaining the benefits and risks of membership. President Tinubu will return to Nigeria immediately following the conclusion of the Summit.