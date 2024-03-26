Tinuade Sanda Removed As Eko DisCo MD

Dr Tinuade Sanda has been removed as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDC)

This was contained in a letter dated March 25, 2024, and addressed to Sanda by the Board Chairman of the Disco, Dere Otubu, which was obtained by New Telegraph on Tuesday.

The letter which is titled “Implementation of NERC Directive on Seconded Staff, read: “We have received a NERC directive dated March 21, 2024, which instructed Eko Electricity Distribution Plc inter alia, as follows:

“EKDC is hereby directed to ensure that all staff working for the utility are employed by the utility directly, bound by applicable service conditions that are applicable to the employees of the utility and paid through the utility payroll.”

“The Disco is obliged to obey these directives due to the power of NERC as stipulated in the Electricity Act 2023. In compliance with the above directive, all seconded staff from WPG Ltd are being released by Eko Electricity Distribution Plc and returned to WPG Ltd.

“You are hereby relieved of your role, office and position at Eko Electricity Distribution Plc effective immediately and returned to WPG Ltd, your employer.

“You are further directed to hand over to the highest ranking staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc under you.

“We hereby record our appreciation of your valuable services and contributions to the growth and successes achieved by Eko Electricity Distribution Plc over the years as a seconded staff from WPG.”

When contacted for confirmation/responded, the General Manager, of Corporate Communications and Strategy, EKEDC, Mr. Babatunde Lasaki, said the company would issue a statement on the matter. The letter was being awaited as of the time of filing the story.