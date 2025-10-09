Tinted Permit: C’River Police Harassing Motorists, Impounding Vehicles

Police in Calabar the Cross River State capital are still harassing drivers and impounding vehicles under the guise of tinted glass permit, despite an interim court order restraining them from doing so.

Journalists in Calabar went out yesterday to monitor compliance with the order, but discovered that a team of policemen and traffic warders mounted a post in front of the popular Akim Police Station About 15 officers were vigorously asking for tinted glass permit and even impounding vehicles without tinted glasses.

One of victims, Mr John Osakwe, a journalist in the state who narrated his ordeal in the hands of the policemen said he was driving from the stadium axis towards the police station and was asked to park. “I parked and brought out my papers, they were all complete, but one of the officers came close looked at my vehicle and said the front glass is different from the back glass and asked for a permit.

“I asked him which permit and he said permit for using a factory fitted tinted glass and I told him my vehicle glass is not tinted. “The officer opened my car door and snatched the key from the ignition saying they have been ordered from above to impound vehicles whose front glass looks different from the back glass,” he said.

Osakwe said as he continued to ask him his rationale for harassing him when his vehicle glasses were not even tinted the officer said there were two types of tinted glasses, the dark one that prevents you from seeing inside the vehicle and the one that is not so dark.