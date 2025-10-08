New Telegraph

October 8, 2025
October 8, 2025
Tinted Glass Permit: Police Suspends Enforcement In FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday said the enforcement of the vehicle tinted glass permit has been suspended.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, the Spokesperson for the FCT Command, Josephine Adeh, said the suspension followed the police officially receiving a court order halting the exercise.

She explained that the directive to suspend enforcement would remain in place pending the outcome of the ongoing legal process.

Adeh, who noted that tinted glass permit was introduced for security reasons, stressed that some criminal activities had been carried out using vehicles with darkened windows.

“Information reaching me from the office of the PRO is that the order has been received and the enforcement of the tinted permit is now on hold pending the court’s verdict.

“We are waiting for the verdict. We are not against the courts, and we will continue to wait until we get a verdict.

“The law was not made by us. We are enforcers. The policy was purely security-driven. Some criminals were using tinted vehicles to commit offences, making it difficult for law enforcement to identify suspects,” she said.

