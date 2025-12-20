Tinted Glass Permit: Police Dismiss NBA Claims, Reaffirm Legal Backing

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has defended the Motor Vehicle Tinted Glass Permit Policy, dismissing claims by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, as misleading and inaccurate, while reaffirming its commitment to the rule of law, public safety, and due process.

In a press statement issued on Friday, December 19, 2025, and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police said the tinted glass policy is firmly rooted in law and not a discretionary or revenue-driven initiative, as portrayed in recent public commentary.

According to the Police, the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, is an Act of the National Assembly and not a military decree.

The law expressly empowers the Inspector-General of Police to issue tinted glass permits, provided applicants demonstrate legitimate security or health-related reasons.

The Force stressed that the regulation is designed to address serious security concerns, including the use of tinted vehicles in crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism, and other violent offences.

The NPF clarified that it is not a revenue-generating agency, noting that any funds received in the course of its statutory duties are backed by law under the Police Act 2020 (as amended).

It further explained that the automated tinted glass permit system operates under a Federal Executive Council-approved Public-Private Partnership, implemented to enhance transparency, security vetting, and nationwide standardisation of the permit process.

Addressing allegations that payments are made into a private account, the Police described the claim as false, stating that Parkway Projects Limited, referenced in the controversy, is a Central Bank of Nigeria-licensed payment service provider engaged by the Federal Government, similar to platforms like Remita.

The Force added that the reference numbers cited publicly are transaction identifiers, not private bank accounts.

The Police also recalled that enforcement of the tinted glass policy was earlier suspended voluntarily following engagements with the NBA and other stakeholders, stressing that the suspension was not based on any court order.

The Force maintained that no court has issued a restraining order against it, noting that an application for interim injunction was refused by the Federal High Court sitting in Warri.

While acknowledging ongoing court cases on the matter, the NPF assured Nigerians that it will not act in contempt of court and will fully comply with judicial outcomes.

It emphasised, however, that it cannot abandon its constitutional responsibility to safeguard lives and property, especially in light of current security challenges worsened by the abuse of tinted vehicles.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reiterated that enforcement of the policy, where lawfully undertaken, will be professional and rights-compliant, warning that any officer involved in extortion, harassment, or abuse of authority will face severe disciplinary action.

The Police called for calm, responsible public discourse and respect for judicial processes, assuring Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to professionalism, transparency, accountability, and national security.