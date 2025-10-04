Tinted Glass Permit: NPF Reacts To Court Order Halting Enforcement

In the early hours of Saturday, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) disclosed that it has yet to be served with the order of the Federal High Court stopping the enforcement of tinted-glass permits.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that a Federal High Court had on Friday granted an order in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025: John Aikpokpo-Martins v. Inspector-General of Police & Nigeria Police Force, directing the police to suspend enforcement of the permits pending the determination of the substantive case.

Reacting to the news report, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police had not been formally served.

The clarification followed claims by human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who had circulated a portion of the ruling restraining the police from enforcing the regulation.

“While we have not been officially served the court order you’re making reference to, let me, in the meantime, show point number eight (of the same order) since you left that part out and focused only on point number six. Nigerians deserve a complete picture, not a skewed one,” he wrote.