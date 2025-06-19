Tinted Glass Permit: NPF Extends Grace Period Amid Ongoing Service Reviews

Share

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved an extension of the grace period for enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit requirement to August 12, 2025.

This extension comes on the heels of several concerns and feedback expressed by members of the public regarding the reactivation of the digital Tinted Glass Permit application process.

According to DSP Ahmad Rufai, PPRO Sokoto Command, in a statement yesterday, “further in line with our commitment to delivering transparent, inclusive, and citizen-focused policing, the Force wishes to affirm that it has not ignored the voices of Nigerians.

“Rather, these voices have been instrumental in guiding ongoing reviews of the process to ensure it remains use r-friendly, secure, and accessible to all.

”The extension of enforcement is also intended to give room for additional enhancements and refinements to the application process, ensuring that no member of the public is unduly disadvantaged.”

