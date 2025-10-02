Tinted Glass Permit: Kebbi Police Commissioner Urges Professionalism

The Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, on Thursday held a strategic meeting with senior officers, including Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Team Commanders, at the state police headquarters in Birnin Kebbi.

The meeting reviewed the state’s security architecture, assessed achievements, and established strategies to strengthen policing across Kebbi.

CP Sani stressed the importance of professionalism and discipline, warning officers against misconduct, extortion, unlawful detention, and other unprofessional practices while enforcing the tinted glass permit law. He underscored respect for human rights as essential to maintaining public trust.

He also issued directives to enhance policing, including regular community stakeholder engagements, intelligence-led operations, intensified visibility patrols, and continuous training to address emerging security challenges.

Commending officers for their dedication and bravery, the CP assured the public of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents to support police operations and promptly report suspicious activities.