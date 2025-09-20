Tinted Glass Permit: Jigawa Police Fix Oct 2 For Enforcement

The Jigawa State Police Command has announced October 2, 2025, as the date for the commencement of tinted glass enforcement across the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesman of the command, SP. Lawan Shiisu Adam, the State Command, urged members of the public who wish to obtain the permit to follow the outlined steps for a seamless application process.

SP Adam disclosed that for applicants within Jigawa State, Biometric capturing (fingerprint) is scheduled to take place at the State Intelligence Department (SID), Jigawa State Police Headquarters, Dutse.

This was as the State Command called on members of the public to comply with the directive and avoid patronising unauthorised individuals who may attempt to exploit the process.

“The Jigawa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the online registration and application for the Tinted Glass Permit is still ongoing, and the nationwide enforcement will officially commence on 2nd October, 2025.

“Visit the portal:Log on to possap.gov.ng and sign up using your NIN, BVN, or TIN. Create Account: Fill in your correct information in the form provided, then click on Create Account to proceed. Verify Account:’

“Enter the verification code sent to your email address. Login: Input your email address and password, then click on Login to proceed. Select Service:

“Click on Select Service and choose Tinted Glass Permit. Provide Vehicle Details: Fill in your vehicle details and upload the required supporting documents. Confirm Details: Carefully confirm all details provided, then submit your request.

“Make Payment: Proceed to make the necessary payment as directed on the portal. Vehicle Inspection & Biometric Capture: After completing the above steps, applicants will be scheduled for vehicle inspection and biometric capture at their selected NPF Intelligence Department,” the statement instructed.