Tinted Glass Permit: Court Orders Police, IGP To Suspend Enforcement

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has directed the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun to suspend the enforcement of the tinted glass permit.

The Court, in its verdict on Friday, asked the police and the IGP to maintain the status quo and “Respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in the matter.”

The Federal High Court also issued the interim order as the hearing opened in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025, instituted by legal practitioner John Aikpokpo-Martins against the IGP and the Nigeria Police Force.

New Telegraph reports that the lawyer, John Aikpokpo-Martins, approached the court to challenge the legality of the new tinted permit enforcement.

READ ALSO

In the interim order, the Court directed the police authorities to “respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in the matter.”

Senior Advocate Kunle Edun, SAN, who led the legal team for the petitioner, confirmed the development to journalists and noted that “the directive is a major step in ensuring that the rule of law is upheld while the substantive issues in the case are being determined.”