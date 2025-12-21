Tin: Unease As Fg’s January 1 Tax Compliance Ultimatum Draws Nearer

When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2026, Nigeria’s banking system will cross a regulatory rubicon. From that moment, individuals and businesses without a Tax Identification Number (TIN) risk losing full access to their bank accounts.

The directive simple in wording but sweeping in consequence marks the most consequential tax-to-finance integration Nigeria has attempted since the consolidation of banks two decades ago. The new tax policy, jointly driven by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and supported by state internal revenue services, mandates that every bank account be linked to a valid TIN.

Accounts without it face restrictions beginning with limits on transactions and potentially escalating to freezes. FIRS officials said the step is necessary to broaden the tax base, combat financial crime, and modernise Nigeria’s fiscal architecture.

However, critics warn of disruption, digital exclusion, and unintended hardship especially for informal workers and microbusinesses. What is clear is that January 1 is not just another compliance deadline. It is a stress test of Nigeria’s capacity to reform at scale.

For years, Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio has lagged peer economies, stubbornly hovering in single digits. Successive administrations have promised reform, but enforcement often faltered amid fragmented databases and weak identity systems.

The TIN-bank account linkage is designed to close that gap by anchoring financial activity to tax identity. A senior FIRS official described the reform as “the missing bridge between income, transactions and accountability.” In practical terms, linking TINs to bank accounts allows tax authorities to better map economic activity, detect evasion, and ensure that those who earn and transact contribute fairly.

The CBN’s interest is equally strategic. Financial institutions have long battled the reputational and regulatory risks of opaque accounts. By insisting on TIN linkage, the apex bank believes it can strengthen knowyour-customer (KYC) standards, reduce money laundering vulnerabilities, and align Nigeria with global best practices. Banks Caught Between Enforcement and Inclusion Commercial banks sit at the policy’s front line.

They must enforce the rule without alienating customers or triggering a backlash. A compliance head at the headquarters of a tier-one bank in Lagos, said the industry is walking a tightrope. “We support the reform, but implementation must be humane. Millions of accounts need updates.

The systems, the people, the education—it’s massive.” Banks are reportedly adopting phased restrictions. Initially, customers without TINs may face caps on transfers or withdrawals. Persistent non-compliance could lead to more severe measures. The goal, bankers insist, is not punishment but nudging.