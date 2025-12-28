TIN Tensions: Pushbacks As Tinubu’s Tax Reforms Collide With Economic Hardship

As the January 1, 2026 deadline for full enforcement of the “No TIN, No Bank Account” policy looms, Nigeria’s Tax Reform Agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is triggering one of the fiercest policy debates since the removal of fuel subsidy. Allegations of doctored tax bills, deepening economic hardship and widening trust deficit between citizens and the state are fuelling resistance from labour unions, opposition politicians, civil society groups, experts and ordinary Nigerians. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports.

With barely three days to the January 1, 2026 deadline, anxiety is rippling through Nigeria’s financial system. Banks are intensifying customer notifications, tax offices are witnessing a surge of inquiries, and millions of Nigerians especially in the informal sector are scrambling to understand what the Federal Government’s “No Tax Identification Number (TIN), No Bank Account” policy means for their livelihoods.

The policy, a cornerstone of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s sweeping tax reform agenda, mandates that every bank account in Nigeria must be linked to a valid TIN or risk restriction. Government insists the measure is critical to widening the tax base, boosting non-oil revenue, curbing illicit financial flows and restoring fiscal discipline in an economy strained by debt, subsidy removal and currency devaluation.

But outside government circles, the reforms have become a lightning rod for discontent. Critics argue that the timing is insensitive, the process flawed, and the substance potentially exclusionary especially in a country where over 60 per cent of economic activity takes place in the informal sector.

Allegations of doctored tax laws deepen mistrust

The controversy escalated sharply following allegations by stakeholders that parts of the Tax Reform Bills forwarded to the National Assembly were altered from versions discussed during public consultations. While the Presidency and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have strongly denied any manipulation, insisting that due legislative process was followed, the damage to public trust appears significant.

Legal scholar and tax policy analyst, Dr. Abdulwahab Shehu, warned that even the perception of irregularity could undermine compliance. “Tax reform thrives on legitimacy. When citizens suspect that laws have been doctored or imposed without genuine consultation, trust collapses,” he said.

“People begin to see taxation not as a civic duty but as coercion.” For many Nigerians already sceptical of government intentions, the allegations reinforce long-standing fears that fiscal reforms often prioritise revenue extraction over social welfare.

Government unmoved: ‘This is about national survival’

Despite the uproar, the Federal Government has drawn a firm line. Officials insist the January 1, 2026 deadline remains sacrosanct. FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, has repeatedly stressed that the policy is not punitive but corrective. According to him, millions of economically active Nigerians operate bank accounts without any tax footprint, creating loopholes for evasion and money laundering.

“We are not shutting people out of the system; we are bringing them into a structured framework,” Adedeji said at a recent forum. “You cannot have a modern economy where the majority are invisible to the tax system.”

The Ministry of Finance echoes this stance, pointing to Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio estimated at below 10 per cent—as one of the lowest globally. With public debt servicing consuming a significant portion of annual budgets, officials argue that expanding the tax net was unavoidable.

A senior finance ministry official, speaking anonymously, put it bluntly: “Nigeria cannot borrow its way out of this crisis. Either we reform our tax system now or face fiscal collapse later.”

Labour unions see economic punishment

Organised labour, however, is unconvinced. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have jointly condemned the policy, describing it as ill-timed and anti-poor. NLC President, Joe Ajaero, said linking bank accounts to TINs in the current economic climate risks excluding millions of low-income earners from financial services.

“You remove fuel subsidy, electricity tariffs go up, food inflation is choking workers, and now you threaten their bank accounts,” Ajaero said. “This is not reform; it is collective punishment.”

The TUC added that many Nigerians lack the documentation, digital literacy or access to tax offices required to obtain a TIN seamlessly, warning that the policy could worsen financial exclusion rather than reduce it. Labour leaders have not ruled out protests if the policy leads to mass account restrictions, raising fears of industrial action in the New Year.

Lawmakers divided along economic and political lines

At the National Assembly, the tax reforms have exposed sharp divisions. While lawmakers aligned with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) largely support the initiative, others are urging caution. Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi acknowledged the need for reform but warned against haste.

“A phased approach would have been wiser. The economy is fragile, and policies must be sequenced to avoid shocks,” he said. On the other hand, House Committee on Finance member, James Faleke, defended the administration’s resolve.

“We cannot keep postponing hard decisions. Fiscal discipline is not popular, but it is necessary,” he argued. Yet, even within the ruling party, there are murmurs of concern that the policy could carry political costs if not carefully managed.

PDP: ‘Insensitive and poorly thought out’

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has seized on the controversy, accusing the Tinubu administration of economic insensitivity. In a statement, PDP National Publicity Secretary, described the policy as “another elite-driven reform detached from the realities of ordinary Nigerians.”

“The government wants to tax hunger and poverty instead of stimulating production and jobs,” the party said. “A policy that threatens people’s access to their own bank accounts in this economy is fundamentally flawed.”

Some PDP lawmakers have called for legislative intervention to suspend implementation until economic conditions improve and transparency concerns are addressed.

CSOs raise the alarm on exclusion and accountability

Civil society organisations have added their voices to the debate, focusing on transparency, data protection and social equity. The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) warned that taxation without accountability could deepen poverty.

“Before expanding the tax net, government must demonstrate prudent use of existing revenues,” SERAP said in a statement. “Nigerians should not be taxed into misery while corruption persists.”

Other groups have questioned Nigeria’s readiness in terms of data security, warning that linking bank accounts to tax databases could expose citizens to privacy breaches if safeguards are weak.

Economists: Tax reform without trust will fail

Economists broadly agree that Nigeria needs tax reform but many argue the success of such reforms hinges on trust and sequencing. Prof. Uche Uwaleke, former presidential economic adviser, said resistance is less bout taxes and more about credibility.

“People pay taxes willingly when they see value good roads, reliable power, functional healthcare,” he said. “When those are absent, tax policies trigger anger.” Similarly, development economist, Dr. Muda Yusuf, warned that forcing compliance through financial exclusion could backfire.

“If accounts are restricted, people may simply revert to cash-based transactions, undermining the very objective of the policy,” he noted.

Voices from the streets: Fear and confusion

On the streets, uncertainty reigns. In markets, transport hubs and online spaces, Nigerians are asking the same question: What happens to me if I don’t get a TIN? “I’m a petty trader. I don’t earn salary,” said Amina Bello, a trader in Kano.

“If my account is blocked, how will I save or receive money from customers?” Small business owners worry about disruptions to cash flow, while freelancers and artisans fear bureaucratic hurdles. On social media, hashtags questioning the fairness of the policy have trended, with many Nigerians accusing the government of being disconnected from everyday realities.

A defining moment for Tinubu’s reforms

As the countdown to January 1, 2026 continues, the Tinubu administration faces a defining test. The “No TIN, No Bank Account” policy could mark a turning point in Nigeria’s fiscal history either as a breakthrough in revenue mobilisation or as a flashpoint that deepens social tension.

For now, one thing is clear: Tax reform in Nigeria is no longer just a technical economic issue. It has become a political, social and moral debate about trust, equity and the role of the state in citizens’ lives. Whether the government can rebuild confidence, address fears and demonstrate tangible benefits before the policy fully bites may ultimately determine whether Nigerians comply—or resist.