Timothy Omotoso Deported From South Africa

Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, has made headlines following his deportation from South Africa.

New Telegraph gathered that Timothy Omotoso was deported on May 18, 2025, after being declared an undesirable person by the Department of Home Affairs.

Omotoso’s ordeal began in 2017 with his arrest and a silent eight years behind bars before his acquittal, which sparked public outcry over the case’s handling.

However, a viral footage shows Timothy Omotoso escorted by police and Home Affairs officials as he boarded a flight back to Nigeria from OR Tambo International Airport.

Omotoso’s deportation follows his acquittal on 32 charges, including rape and human trafficking, in April 2025.

