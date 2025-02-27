Timipre Sylva Pays Emotional Tribute To Clark

Share

Erstwhile Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva yesterday paid an emotional tribute to Chief Edwin Clark who passed away last week aged 97.

The former Bayelsa State governor, who led a delegation of the Bayelsa All Progressives Congress (APC) on a condolence visit to the deceased’s family, said the Ijaw nation had lost a mentor.

He said: “We have lost a father, a mentor and a senior advocate of the oppressed.

“We will greatly miss him.” Sylva, whose delegation was received by Boladei Igali and Clark’s family, later led a delegation of South South APC to the party’s caucus meeting at the Presidential Villa yesterday

Share

Please follow and like us: