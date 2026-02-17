Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson’s new film, titled “Love and New Notes”, has broken the box office records as it earned N106 million in its opening weekend, making it the highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2026.

According to the statement issued by FilmOne on Tuesday, the movie also doubled the biggest opening weekend in 2026.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, the movie, which premiered on Friday, February 13, has broken multiple records, including the biggest opening weekend of 2026, the highest single-day gross for a 2026 release, and the highest-grossing film of the weekend.

The film’s distributor has taken to his social media page to praise the audience’s support for the film.

The statement read, “Thank you, everyone, for the Love you showed the New Notes and us. Love and New Notes opens with N106M, breaking multiple records in just one weekend.

“Highest Grossing Nollywood Film of 2026, Biggest opening weekend of 2026, Highest Single-Day Gross for a 2026 release, and Highest Grossing Film of the Weekend.

“Love and New Notes did not just open in cinemas; it kicked the door down. This was only possible because of you. Thank you”.

Reacting to the outcome of the movie, Egbuson expressed his gratitude, stating, “All the glory must be to the lord. Woke up to the best news.

“This is me saying a big thank you to everyone who has contributed to the success of this film. We go harder. Please tell somebody to tell somebody love and new notes season.”

The film is a romantic drama set during Nigeria’s 1984 currency change, exploring themes of love, ambition, and personal growth.

The movie starred Timini Egbuson, Odunlade Adekola, Sophie Alakija, Eniola Badmus, and Toluwani George.