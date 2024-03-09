Timini Egbuson: Why I’m Bigger Than Zubby Michael In Acting

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has revealed why he insisted that he is bigger than his colleague, Zubby Michael.

New Telegraph recalls that in the first episode of the Prime Video original reality show, ‘Ebuka Turns Up Africa’, the duo were engaged in a heated debate on who is the biggest actor in Africa.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos, alongside Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Egbuson insisted that he is bigger than Michael in terms of quality of movies, box office record and popularity among industry experts.

READ ALSO:

The host, Do2tun asked, “Why do you think you’re a bigger actor than Zubby?”

In response, Egbuson said, “If you watched the show, what you will first realise is that I wasn’t talking about Zubby. I speak my sh*t every time and everywhere I go. I considered myself the biggest actor, it wasn’t about Zubby. It’s about bigger than everybody else.

“So, Zubby took it personal which is obvious, because he is also an actor who thinks he is big.

“But if we now decide to break it down statistically, in terms of the quality of movies that we shoot, the range of movies that we shoot.

“The number of movies that we’ve shot, the box office record, popularity among industry experts and consistency. If you put them together, there is no way that Zubby would score higher than me.”