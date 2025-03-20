New Telegraph

Timini Egbuson Warns Promoters Against Using His Name For Clout

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has taken to his social media page to warn the fans of his colleagues to desist from comparing him with their faves for clout.

Egbuson who expressed his frustration in a post on his verified X handle accused promoters and fans of using his name in social media debates to boost their preferred actors and clients.

The thespian actor noted that he has his own fanbase, which has been supportive for 15 years.

He wrote: “I can smell a PR campaign from a mile away, and tbh, it’s getting boring.

“Push your fave in peace and leave my name out of the conversations. I’ve found my tribe, and they love my work. 15 years strong.”

