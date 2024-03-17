Timini Egbuson Speaks On Relationship Red Flag

Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has opened up on the type of ladies he cannot date.

He made this known while featuring as a guest in a recent episode of the ‘On The Kouch With Kamsi’ podcast hosted by Kamsi Nnamani.

According to him, he cannot date a lady who is obsessed with the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.

He also added that he cannot be with a lady who dances with a handkerchief, stressing that he believes that everything should be done in moderation.

Timini said, “When it comes to dating, I don’t care in terms of bodily endowments, but for face, I like to roll over when I wake up and look at something beautiful.

“I can’t date someone who is a Big Brother fan. That is a red flag. I mean, I watch Big Brother as well, I comment on it but you can’t be obsessed.

“Also I can’t date someone who is obsessed with dancing like dancing with a handkerchief and people cheering her like, ‘Go baby, go baby!’ I mean, I like everything done in moderation.

“So it’s a red flag if she is doing the most like dancing with a handkerchief (laughs).”

Speaking further, he added that he cannot date a lady who is a “bad kisser” but can date one who does not know how to dress.