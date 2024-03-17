New Telegraph

March 17, 2024
Timini Egbuson Speaks On Relationship Red Flag

Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has opened up on the type of ladies he cannot date.

He made this known while featuring as a guest in a recent episode of the ‘On The Kouch With Kamsi’ podcast hosted by Kamsi Nnamani.

According to him, he cannot date a lady who is obsessed with the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.

He also added that he cannot be with a lady who dances with a handkerchief, stressing that he believes that everything should be done in moderation.

Timini said, “When it comes to dating, I don’t care in terms of bodily endowments, but for face, I like to roll over when I wake up and look at something beautiful.

“I can’t date someone who is a Big Brother fan. That is a red flag. I mean, I watch Big Brother as well, I comment on it but you can’t be obsessed.

“Also I can’t date someone who is obsessed with dancing like dancing with a handkerchief and people cheering her like, ‘Go baby, go baby!’ I mean, I like everything done in moderation.

“So it’s a red flag if she is doing the most like dancing with a handkerchief (laughs).”

Speaking further, he added that he cannot date a lady who is a “bad kisser” but can date one who does not know how to dress.

