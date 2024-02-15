Timini Egbuson Speaks On Dating Nigerian Girls Abroad

Famous Nigerian actor, Timini Egbuson has shared his dating experience between Nigerian girls living abroad and those living in Nigeria.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Menisms podcast, Timini opined that dating Nigerian girls overseas is more gratifying than dating them in Nigeria.

The movie star further used his dating experience and that of his friends to explain more about the fineness that makes dating in the diaspora a popular choice for many people.

He, however, emphasised his point of view by highlighting the tough competition that Nigerian women abroad experience when it comes to dating.

Speaking further, he said that Nigerian girls in Nigeria have options, however, their counterparts outside rely on dating services to find marriages due to a lack of options.

He said; “I honestly feel like, and this is me talking from my personal experience, I feel like you’d get a better dating experience from a Nigerian girl living abroad than a Nigerian girl living here.

“My reason is this (is)Nigerian girls living abroad, in London, America or Canada are the minority in the dating pool over there.

“There are so many more ethnicities, so there are options and I don’t know if the average guy out there is looking for a Nigerian babe to date.

“So when a Nigerian babe abroad catches you, you’re honestly the catch and she’d take care of you and she’d be happy to take care of you.

“A lot of Nigerian girls and a lot of my friends are baddies, I know that if they were in Lagos they would be on their phones checking who to go on dates. But they’re out there on dating sites in other countries.

“When they catch a Nigerian man who has the same values as them, who understands their jokes and wants to watch the same shows, you’re the prize. But over here, they have options. Even the ones that aren’t the best looking”.